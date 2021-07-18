Wrapped BNB Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $309.26 or 0.00975221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $346.81 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00104972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00147620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,769.17 or 1.00179525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,050,818 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

