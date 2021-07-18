Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in June

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,045,600 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 1,510,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

OTCMKTS XIACF opened at $3.59 on Friday. Xiaomi has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

