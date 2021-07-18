Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in June

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,045,600 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 1,510,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.
OTCMKTS XIACF opened at $3.59 on Friday. Xiaomi has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52.
Xiaomi Company Profile
