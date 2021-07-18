XinFin Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.96 Million (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, XinFin Network has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One XinFin Network coin can now be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. XinFin Network has a market cap of $972.90 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.61 or 0.00919166 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,681,239,973 coins and its circulating supply is 12,281,239,973 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars.

