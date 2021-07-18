YOU COIN (YOU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $358,761.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $358,761.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

