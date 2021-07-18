Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.66. Alerus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.12 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Alerus Financial by 29.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. 13,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

