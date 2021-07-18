Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.32). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

In other news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 125,820 shares of company stock valued at $136,024. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $4,087,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 720,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 526,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

EVFM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 3,728,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $90.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

