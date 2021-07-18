Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.19 Million

Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post sales of $138.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.80 million and the highest is $166.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $146.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $623.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $645.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $698.78 million, with estimates ranging from $525.35 million to $874.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

In related news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after buying an additional 2,742,717 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $44,960,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,994,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. 2,214,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

