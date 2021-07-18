Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $823.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce $823.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $845.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $801.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $699.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. upped their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $181.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,494,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,437,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

