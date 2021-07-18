Zacks: Analysts Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.19. Abiomed reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

ABMD stock opened at $317.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.81.

In other news, CEO Joseph Riccelli sold 110,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $32,015.13. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.