Zacks: Analysts Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $777.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post $777.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $757.30 million and the highest is $791.78 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $699.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

NYSE:ATR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.04. The company had a trading volume of 177,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,870. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,735 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,466 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.