Zacks: Analysts Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.85. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.38. 335,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,018. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 53.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

