Zacks: Analysts Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is ($0.07). Viasat posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Viasat’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Viasat by 20.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 0.8% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. 280,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. Viasat has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,201.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.72.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.