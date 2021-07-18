Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. ConocoPhillips posted earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 209.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

In related news, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $333,055.00. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. 8,805,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,309,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

