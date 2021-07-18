Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post $2.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $17.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $32.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of SPRO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 89,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,756. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

