Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Brokerages expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. V.F. reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 45,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.45. V.F. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.