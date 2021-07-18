Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.11. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $33.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

