Zacks: Brokerages Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post $2.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings per share of $2.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $14.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,441,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 49,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,199,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,002,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,460,821. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $459.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

