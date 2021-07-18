Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Landec posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Landec.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Landec stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.68. Landec has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $339.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 231.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Landec by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 559,733 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 476,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Landec by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Landec by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

