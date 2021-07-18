Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($2.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

SGMS stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.45. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $80.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

