Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDE. Raymond James raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,078,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.