Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) to Hold

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process and a 34-year mine life. “

HYMC stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hycroft Mining will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Hycroft Mining news, CFO Stanton K. Rideout acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 777,195 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $2,720,182.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,109 shares in the company, valued at $140,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,498,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,483. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $1,918,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $2,758,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

