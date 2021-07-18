Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies will continue to attract investors, and are likely to keep supporting the top-line growth. Besides, synergies from opportunistic acquisitions will continue aiding profitability. Also, Invesco’s global presence and a solid assets under management (AUM) balance act as tailwinds. However, rising costs are likely to hurt the bottom line. Despite the company’s intention to save $200 million costs by 2022-end, overall costs are expected to remain elevated due to its inorganic growth efforts and investments in franchise. Presence of high levels of debt remains another near-term concern.”

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a sell rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.54.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32. Invesco has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco (IVZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.