Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

NGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $20.90 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.91.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $11,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

