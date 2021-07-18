Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.36.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.