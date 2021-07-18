Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TUIFY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TUI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $2.50.

TUI stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

