Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Hold

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,214,000 after buying an additional 531,091 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after buying an additional 146,660 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,051,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth about $126,659,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 132,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.