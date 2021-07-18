Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.43.

TLRY opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Tilray will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilray news, insider James R. Meiers sold 23,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $467,942.64. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,826 shares of company stock worth $8,974,923 over the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after acquiring an additional 300,700 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 732,975 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

