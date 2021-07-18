Zacks Investment Research Lowers Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

