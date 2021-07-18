Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

RWT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

RWT stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 147,565 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,890,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 44.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

