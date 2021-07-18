Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) to Buy

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Get RF Industries alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.11. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. Research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 53,818 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $397,176.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $38,184.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RF Industries (RFIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.