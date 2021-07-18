Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. On average, analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

