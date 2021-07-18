Zcoin Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,637.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,905.54 or 0.06023017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.41 or 0.01388889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.23 or 0.00376852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00132449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.53 or 0.00633839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00392093 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00297279 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

