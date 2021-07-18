Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 42,781 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,781 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Harrow Health worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harrow Health by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HROW stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.79 million, a P/E ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $93,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

HROW has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

