Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Sells $3,017,880.00 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Ross W. Manire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.98, for a total transaction of $3,017,880.00.

ZBRA opened at $518.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $549.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

