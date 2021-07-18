Zeepin Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $316,857.68 and approximately $68,478.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00102076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00147218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,677.22 or 1.00074263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

