ZENZO (ZNZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $782.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00051585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002513 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00034235 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.98 or 0.00243450 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00036428 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

