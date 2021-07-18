ZEON Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $88.06 million and approximately $188,167.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.04 or 0.00801696 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

