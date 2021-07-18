Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 57,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,377.13. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after buying an additional 3,551,445 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,273,000 after purchasing an additional 175,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $247,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.15. 1,461,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 650.98 and a beta of 1.22. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.41.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

