Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.17.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 57,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,377.13. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.15. 1,461,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 650.98 and a beta of 1.22. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.41.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
