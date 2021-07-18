Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $161.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet has outperformed its industry in the past year. The company’s core hip and S.E.T. business registered growth in the last-reported first-quarter 2021. Operating margin expansion was another upside. Meanwhile, the spin-off decision of the non-core dental and spine business is strategic. Current full-year guidance with strong reported revenue growth expectation buoys optimism. Notably, Zimmer Biomet ended the first quarter with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. On the flip side, continued pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the recovery of elective procedures in the quarter. The year-over-year earnings and constant currency revenue growth were lackluster as sales declined across a few of its operating segments and geographies. Pricing continues to remain a major headwind as well.”

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZBH. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.09.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $153.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.50. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.