Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Sells $1,516,160.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.04, for a total transaction of $1,516,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Janine Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $1,447,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Janine Pelosi sold 8,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $2,792,000.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $361.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

