ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Up 45.5% in June

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ZOZO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

SRTTY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.65. ZOZO has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

