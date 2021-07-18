ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $942,904.06 and $5.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

