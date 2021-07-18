Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get Zynex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $16.81 on Friday. Zynex has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $585.83 million, a PE ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zynex by 5,705.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Zynex by 126.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zynex by 202.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.