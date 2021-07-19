-$0.12 EPS Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.03). Columbia Sportswear reported earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

COLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

COLM traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,037. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

