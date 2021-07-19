-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Blink Charging reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blink Charging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 72.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 10.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 21.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $32,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLNK opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.18. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

