-$0.18 EPS Expected for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGN. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,212,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $75,788,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,402,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $81,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

