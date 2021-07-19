$0.49 EPS Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.57. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

ASTE stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

