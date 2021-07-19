$0.54 EPS Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.56. Altabancorp posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 32.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 52.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altabancorp stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.38. 4,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,261. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $743.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

