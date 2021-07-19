$1.09 Million in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to post $1.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 million and the lowest is $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 million to $8.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ONCT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

ONCT stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

In other news, CEO Chase C. Leavitt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.