$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOH stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,116. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.50. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

